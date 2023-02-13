CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $28.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after buying an additional 761,752 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 424,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 398,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.