Clover Finance (CLV) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $67.20 million and $278,735.05 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00425660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.47 or 0.28196506 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

