Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $63.61. Approximately 3,637,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,658,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,017 shares of company stock worth $15,359,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

