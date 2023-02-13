Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

