Citigroup Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $230.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $201.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 151,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.