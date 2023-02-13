Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

