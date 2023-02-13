Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. 1,584,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,394. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

