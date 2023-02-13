Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Boosts Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,718 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

