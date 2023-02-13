Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEA remained flat at $10.40 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,536. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

