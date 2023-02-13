Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Up 256.0% in January

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 256.0% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHUC remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 29,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,809. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

