Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Up 256.0% in January

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 256.0% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Charlie’s Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHUC remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 29,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,809. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Charlie’s Company Profile
