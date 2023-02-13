Charbel El Khoury Sells 51,464 Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £2,573.20 ($3,093.16).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Down 4.9 %

Gulf Marine Services stock opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.72 million and a PE ratio of 110.00. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.70 ($0.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

