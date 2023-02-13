Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 51.9% in January

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the third quarter worth $316,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Monday. 9,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,606. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

