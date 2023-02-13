CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.42

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$124.42 and last traded at C$124.08, with a volume of 134701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.18. The firm has a market cap of C$29.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

