CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 56.4% in January

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Up 28.7 %

NASDAQ:CFFEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

