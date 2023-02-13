CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Up 35.4% in January

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 201.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

