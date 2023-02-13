CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €112.00 by Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) received a €112.00 ($120.43) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 6th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETR CWC traded down €1.50 ($1.61) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €92.20 ($99.14). The company had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a 1-year high of €131.40 ($141.29). The company has a market capitalization of $663.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.81.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

