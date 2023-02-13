Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 1,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,788 shares of company stock valued at $127,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $66,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. 8,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,413. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

