Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAUGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.27. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 23,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

