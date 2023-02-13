Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.27. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 23,233 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
