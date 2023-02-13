Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1,856.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

