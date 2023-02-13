CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMIG in the third quarter worth about $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIG opened at $2.04 on Monday. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

