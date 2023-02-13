CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.07. CEMEX shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,352,708 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

CEMEX Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

