CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.07. CEMEX shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,352,708 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.
CEMEX Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
