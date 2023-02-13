CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 172,086 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.16.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth $2,562,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

