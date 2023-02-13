CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. 261,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,574. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
