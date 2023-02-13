CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. 261,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,574. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

