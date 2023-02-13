Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $415.55 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Casper has a market capitalization of $415.55 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,496,935,266 coins and its circulating supply is 10,744,584,435 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,494,768,877 with 10,742,559,812 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03947475 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,876,869.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

