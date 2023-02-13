Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,890,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CCAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

