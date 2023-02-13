Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $326,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 17,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.38. The company had a trading volume of 395,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

