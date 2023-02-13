Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after buying an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 517,988 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.