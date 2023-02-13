Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.66. 1,091,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

