Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,732 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.51. The company had a trading volume of 241,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

