Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.