Cardano Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and $368.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.83 or 0.06873805 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00080074 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00028611 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00059981 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009999 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024247 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,631,754,733 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
