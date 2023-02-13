Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.05

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 1539246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.87.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

