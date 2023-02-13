Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $4.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.51.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of CGC opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 980,324 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

