Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 98.5% in January

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 during midday trading on Friday. Cancom has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cancom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cancom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Cancom from €42.00 ($45.16) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

