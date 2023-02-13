Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$90.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.46.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE AEM traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$68.42. 231,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at C$7,867,016.50. In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.