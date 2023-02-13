Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

