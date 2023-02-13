California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for 4.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of California Resources worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

California Resources Price Performance

About California Resources

NYSE CRC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,081. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

