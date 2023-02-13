Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFWFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.