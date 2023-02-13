Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.98 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.73. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

