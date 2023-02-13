Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CDNS stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,252. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after acquiring an additional 344,471 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,457.5% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 143,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

