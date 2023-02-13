Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT opened at $74.03 on Thursday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

