Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $87.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $74.03 on Monday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

