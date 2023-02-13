Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down C$1.17 on Monday, reaching C$54.61. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,157. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$42.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.81.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

