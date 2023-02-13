Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 467,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,992 shares.The stock last traded at $97.30 and had previously closed at $98.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.