Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 467,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,992 shares.The stock last traded at $97.30 and had previously closed at $98.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Bunge Trading Down 1.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
