Bunge (NYSE:BG) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $115.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $127.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Up 2.9 %

Bunge stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after buying an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

