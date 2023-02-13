Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $18.21

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.83%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

