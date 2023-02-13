Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $156.19

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EOG Resources stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

