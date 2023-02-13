Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $596.39. 235,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.87 and a 200 day moving average of $524.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.