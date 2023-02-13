Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,976 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Cintas worth $77,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,823. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

