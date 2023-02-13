Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $69.64 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $69,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.87. 151,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

